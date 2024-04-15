Lok Sabha elections 2024: This time, we want all 10 seats in Vidarbha in our grasp, says Sunil Mendhe

MP Sunil Mendhe gears up for a heated battle against Congress newcomer Dr Prashant Padole, confident in his vision for continued development

Sunil Mendhe, BJP candidate, at his residence at Madhav Nagar. Pic/Satej Shinde

The atmosphere at Kamal-Kunj, the residence of Bhandara-Gondia MP and BJP candidate Sunil Mendhe in Madhav Nagar, Bhandara, reflects the bustling energy of election campaigning. Upon our arrival, Mendhe, surrounded by a throng of party workers, was gearing up for the campaign rally, strategising their next steps. A party worker proudly remarked, “This has been the scene at saheb’s home from early morning till late night every day since he filed his nomination.”

Mendhe is regarded as one of the rising stars within the BJP’s state cadre, having made significant strides in a short time. A committed member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and a professional in the realms of construction and business, Mendhe clinched victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, defeating NCP’s Nana Panchbuddhe, thus upholding the BJP’s dominance in the Bhandara-Gondia constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with mid-day, Mendhe confidently asserted that he not only anticipates victory in this election but also envisions crushing his opponents by a margin of four lakh votes. He contends that the Congress candidate is a relatively unknown figure in the constituency and stands no chance against him, given the track record of his accomplishments within the constituency.

As a sitting MP representing the Bhandara-Gondia constituency in parliament, what issues will you prioritise this time?

A There are numerous ongoing development projects in the constituency, and our focus will be on their completion and initiating new ones. We are committed to supporting farmers and marginalised communities, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for their upliftment. Over the past decade, our country has made significant strides in growth and development, firmly establishing its presence on the global stage. Our aim is to sustain this momentum by continuing the initiatives initiated by the PM. Bhandara district has consistently excelled in the implementation of central government schemes, particularly under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Our goal is to uphold this exemplary performance. Furthermore, we are actively advocating for the establishment of a dry port in Gondia, with the feasibility test already approved, and the project set to commence soon.

The opposition here has been ridiculing “Modi ki Guarantee,” alleging it to be another empty promise. What is your response to this criticism?

These opponents have rarely contributed to the development of our region or our nation, and thus, their mockery of Modi’s vision and policies holds little weight. “Modi ki Guarantee” is not merely rhetoric; it serves as a firm directive for all elected officials to prioritise the welfare and development of our citizens. For those who indulge in mocking such initiatives, it’s akin to “Angoor Khatte (sour grapes) for them. We choose to focus on our agenda and the larger concerns at hand, rather than being swayed by their comments.

Your Congress rival has stated that the people of Bhandara-Gondia are discontent and weary of the BJP’s rule, seeking a change. What has been the response from the ground?

I’m uncertain which constituents they are referring to because, throughout the constituency, during our campaigns and interactions, we have been met with warm welcomes and expressions of support. I did not encounter any negativity or discontent for BJP or me among people. It’s not just about me; people are particularly impressed by Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and accomplishments. He enjoys significant admiration and support in Bhandara-Gondia, especially among women, who believe he has spearheaded transformative change and development over the past decade. This sentiment stems from Modi’s commitment to delivering on his promises, a departure from their experiences during the Congress rule over the preceding six decades.

Congress is contesting the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat after nearly 25 years, and the candidate is a newcomer. How do you perceive this contest?

The individual in question secured merely 2000 votes in the state elections in 2014; however, I don’t attach much significance to this. My focus remains steadfast on my work, regardless of who my opponent may be. Frankly, it wouldn’t have mattered to me even if Nana Patole (Congress state chief) himself had contested. Similarly, with Dr Prashant Padole in the race now, it’s inconsequential to me. Ultimately, it’s the collective strength of the Congress party that stands behind them. Given that this is Nana Patole’s home turf, it’s understandable that they are mobilising their full force, which is perfectly acceptable to me. Last time around, the competition was tougher as Congress and NCP were united. This time, with NCP’s division and significant figures from NCP lending their support to us, who wield considerable influence in this region, I am encountering an even more favourable response compared to last time.

Similar to the “abki baar 400 paar” slogan, the BJP’s state cadre has set its sights on all 48 seats in Maharashtra, including the 10 in Vidarbha. How do you perceive this ambition?

Modi’s assertions are not made without merit. They must be grounded in observations from the grassroots level. Furthermore, it serves as a rallying cry for all of us to redouble our efforts for the betterment of our nation and to secure our electoral seats. Crossing the 400-seat mark is certainly within reach, as I see no significant obstacles hindering our progress. Moreover, in the previous Lok Sabha elections, we lost just one seat in Vidarbha, specifically in Chandrapur. This time, we are determined to reclaim it, ensuring that all 10 seats in Vidarbha remain in our grasp.

48

No. of LS seats in state