Lok Sabha elections 2024: My party not like your degree, Uddhav Thackeray hits out at PM Modi over "fake Shiv Sena" remark

Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has hit back at the recent remark of Prime Minister Narendra Modi labelling the party as "fake", reported news agency ANI.

Thackeray, in his response to PM Modi said that his party is not like "your degree".

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said that his party was founded by Bal Thackeray to fight for the rights of the people.

"The Shiv Sena, which was founded by Bal Thackeray to fight for the rights of sons of soil, is being called fake. They say that this is a fake Shiv Sena. It is not your degree to call it fake. Is this your degree which you are calling fake? After him (PM Modi), his other party member Amit Shah came and he also called it fake," Uddhav Thackeray said at a campaign rally on Friday, reported ANI.

The PM on Monday while addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Chandrapur said, "INDIA alliance partner DMK is talking about finishing Sanatan and linking Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue. And the Congress and the fake Shiv Sena are calling the same people for rallies in Maharashtra."

Meanwhile, Amit Shah on Thursday said, "Three parties have united in Maharashtra under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. One fake Shiv Sena, one fake NCP, half Congress. We have a phrase in Gujarat, 'Teen Tighda Kaam Bigada'. Uddhav Ji's Shiv Sena is left half, Sharad Ji's NCP is left half and both of them reduced Congress to half," reported ANI.

Speaking at a campaign rally at Boisar near Mumbai on Friday, Uddhav Thackeray said the INDIA bloc will win over 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I am saying this with pride and confidence, that the INDIA alliance will form the government and will win more than 300 seats," he said.

In June 2022, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, along with 40 other MLAs, revolted against the party's leadership and jumped ship to the BJP, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

In 2023, the NCP also suffered a split when prominent leaders like Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal joined hands with the ruling BJP in the state.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is now a part of the newly established INDIA bloc, formed to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 seats it contested in alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 to 48 seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. the counting of votes will be done on June 4.

(With inputs from ANI)