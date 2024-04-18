Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Opinion polls predict a big zero for Ajit Pawar

Updated on: 18 April,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Subsequently, the nephew managed to claim NCP's ownership, the party's original name and election symbol

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Opinion polls predict a big zero for Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar

Key Highlights

  1. Maharashtra-specific opinion polls have a shocking revelation for Ajit Pawar`s NCP
  2. Opinion polls say that Ajit Pawar`s NCP will not be able to open its account
  3. It should be a cause of concern for Ajit who had left his uncle Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra-specific opinion polls have a shocking revelation for Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).  ABP-C Voter and TV-9, Polstrat, People's Insight opinion polls say that Ajit Pawar's NCP will not be able to open its account. It should be a cause of concern for Ajit who had left his uncle Sharad Pawar to be part of the Shinde-Fadnavis government last year.

