Lok Sabha elections 2024: Opinion polls predict a big zero for Ajit Pawar

Subsequently, the nephew managed to claim NCP's ownership, the party's original name and election symbol
Ajit Pawar
Key Highlights
- Maharashtra-specific opinion polls have a shocking revelation for Ajit Pawar`s NCP
- Opinion polls say that Ajit Pawar`s NCP will not be able to open its account
- It should be a cause of concern for Ajit who had left his uncle Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra-specific opinion polls have a shocking revelation for Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). ABP-C Voter and TV-9, Polstrat, People's Insight opinion polls say that Ajit Pawar's NCP will not be able to open its account. It should be a cause of concern for Ajit who had left his uncle Sharad Pawar to be part of the Shinde-Fadnavis government last year.