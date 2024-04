Lok Sabha elections 2024: Opinion polls predict a big zero for Ajit Pawar

Subsequently, the nephew managed to claim NCP's ownership, the party's original name and election symbol

Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra-specific opinion polls have a shocking revelation for Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). ABP-C Voter and TV-9, Polstrat, People's Insight opinion polls say that Ajit Pawar's NCP will not be able to open its account. It should be a cause of concern for Ajit who had left his uncle Sharad Pawar to be part of the Shinde-Fadnavis government last year.