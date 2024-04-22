The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also asked why PM Modi has not discussed his government's performance over the last 10 years

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi's 'redistribution of wealth' remarks disheartening, says Sanjay Raut

Ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday termed as "disheartening" the comments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute wealth of people to Muslims, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing a Lok Sabha elections 2024 rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, PM Modi said the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

"This urban Naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'mangalsutra'. They can go to that level," PM Modi said, reported PTI.

Asked about the comments, Raut said it is "disheartening" when a senior leader like PM Modi makes such comments.

"He even talked about mangalsutra (sacred thread worn around neck by women). It means he is completely disillusioned and is going to lose this election," the Rajya Sabha member claimed, reported PTI.

"The possibility of electoral loss bothers him, and that is why such language...how can individuals having a certain number of kids be a campaign issue?" he said, reported PTI.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also asked why PM Modi has not discussed his government's performance over the last 10 years.

The PM has not outlined his future plans if he returns to power, Raut claimed.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday claimed the opposition INDI alliance will win more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Addressing a rally in Buldhana for Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Narendra Khedekar, Thackeray said the ruling party (BJP) will be taught a lesson by the people for calling his party "nakli" Shiv Sena.

Khedekar is pitted against Pratap Jadhav, who belongs to the Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Thackeray targeted the BJP-led Central government over the GST regime and agricultural policies.

He said farmers are paying an 18 per cent GST on fertilisers.

This translates into the payment of Rs 18,000 GST for fertilisers worth Rs 1 lakh whereas under the Namo Sanman Yojana, farmers get (financial assistance of) Rs 6,000, he said.

Thackeray said the BJP claims to have finished him (politically) but still targets him every day.

(With inputs from PTI)