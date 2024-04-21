Uddhav Thackeray claims Fadnavis promised to groom Aaditya as the next CM; Dy CM denies the allegation

Uddhav Thackeray claimed that Fadnavis wanted to relocate to Delhi in 2-3 years, paving way for Aaditya's rise as CM; he called Uddhav's remark delirious

Uddhav Thackeray/ PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has sparked controversy by claiming that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pledged to groom his son, Aaditya Thackeray, as the next Chief Minister. Thackeray made these assertions during a rally in Dharavi, claiming that Fadnavis had promised to prepare Aaditya for the top position as part of their parties' power-sharing pact.

Thackeray stated that during discussions with BJP leader Amit Shah at his 'Matoshree' mansion, Fadnavis indicated a desire to relocate to Delhi within two to three years, paving the way for Aaditya's rise to the office of Chief Minister. However, Fadnavis quickly refuted the charges, describing Thackeray's statements as "delirious" and accusing him of creating stories, reported PTI.

According to the report, Uddhav Thackeray said, "At that time, Fadnavis was made to sit outside the room of late Bal Thackeray while the two leaders (Shah and Thackeray) discussed modalities. It was assured to me that the post of chief minister will be shared for 2.5 years (between BJP and Sena-undivided)."

The former Maharashtra CM added, "Later, Devendra Fadnavis told me, Uddhav Ji, I will groom Aaditya for 2.5 years. We can make him CM after 2.5 years. I told him (Fadnavis) that he (Aaditya) is just starting his electoral career. Do not put anything like this in his mind. When I asked Fadnavis how a senior leader like him would work under Aaditya, he (Fadnavis) said he would move to Delhi."

Devendra Fadnavis retorted that, while he suggested Aaditya be trained for senior positions inside the party, he never committed to making him Chief Minister. He accused Thackeray of making misleading assertions and aiming to mislead the people, the news agency report stated.

"Uddhav Thackeray has become 'bhramishta' (delirious). He is hallucinating. Initially, he said Amit Shah promised him a chief ministership in some room. Now he says I promised to make his son a CM. To hide one falsehood, another lie is being told. Leave alone making him (Aaditya) a chief minister, I wouldn't make him even a minister. He (Aaditya) became a minister later (when MVA was in power) which landed the Shiv Sena (UBT) in its current situation today," Fadnavis said.

According to the report, in response, Thackeray supported his claims, emphasising the sacredness of his father's room and comparing it to a temple. He accused Fadnavis of going against the late Bal Thackeray's values and seeking to distort the story.

The exchange of allegations heated up when Fadnavis questioned Thackeray's authenticity and his involvement in Maharashtra's sociopolitical arena. He warned Thackeray not to promote falsehoods and promised a stern response to any additional misinformation, the report added.

Devendra Fadnavis commenting on X then said, "We respect late Balasaheb Thackeray because he was always true to his word and never deviated from his ideals. We don't respect those who sacrificed the ideals of the late leader. Who are you trying to fool by speaking imagined scripts? You are misleading yourself."

"You have nothing to do with politics and development. So don't try to get involved in such scripts. You will get a befitting reply," he further said likening Thackeray's comments to a movie script.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also chimed in on the topic, criticising Thackeray's claimed ambition to become Chief Minister. Shinde emphasised Thackeray's previous alliance with the BJP, as well as his subsequent alliances with the NCP and Congress following the 2019 elections, which resulted in the MVA government's collapse. "He (Uddhav) wanted to become chief minister. As he couldn't become a CM when he was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, he switched sides," CM Shinde told media per the PTI report.