Prithviraj Chavan made it clear on Wednesday that he was ready to fight the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Satara seat only on his party's symbol and not that of NCP (SP)

Prithviraj Chavan. File Pic

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Ready to fight Satara seat as Congress candidate, not on NCP (SP) poll symbol: Prithviraj Chavan x 00:00

Amid talks that Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan might be the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) pick for the Satara seat in Maharashtra, the senior Congress leader made it clear on Wednesday that he was ready to fight the Lok Sabha elections 2024 only on his party's symbol and not that of Sharad Pawar-led NCP's symbol, reported the PTI.

The MVA, comprising the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT), is yet to officially declare a candidate for the Satara seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Satara Lok Sabha seat in western Maharashtra is currently represented by Shriniwas Patil of the NCP (SP). However, he has shown unwillingness to fight the upcoming parliamentary elections citing health reasons, as a result of which NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is looking for a candidate, as per the PTI.

The poll symbol of NCP (SP) is man blowing tutari/turha (traditional trumpet). In the seat-sharing deal, the NCP (SP) swapped the Amravati seat with Wardha with the Congress, but fielded former Congress MLA Amar Kale on its symbol from there.

Talking to PTI about Satara as his name as an MVA candidate is doing rounds, Chavan said, "Fighting the election on the NCP (SP) poll symbol of man blowing turha is out of question."

The former Maharashtra chief minister said he had already made it clear that if he is allowed to contest as a Congress nominee, he is ready to fight the Lok Sabha polls from Satara.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Wednesday said it has initiated disciplinary action against Sanjay Nirupam for his remarks against the party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT), and a decision about him will be taken in a day or two, according to the PTI.

The Congress has dropped Nirupam's name from the list of star campaigners, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole told reporters after attending a meeting of the party's campaign committee in Mumbai.

Sanjay Nirupam, however, remained defiant, and said he would declare his stand on Thursday.

Taking a dig, he asked Congress not to waste "stationary" as it is facing a financial crisis.

"It should utilise the stationary and energy to save itself, as the party is experiencing a serious financial crisis. The time frame I had given to the party ends today. I will spell out my next course of action tomorrow," he tweeted.

Speaking to reporters after attending the meeting, Patole said the party has dropped Nirupam's name from the list of star campaigners and disciplinary action has been initiated against him for his utterances against the party and the state unit leadership.

"A decision will be taken in a day or two," he added.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!