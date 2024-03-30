Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sharad Pawar-led NCP declares five candidates, retains Supriya Sule in Baramati

Sharad Pawar-led NCP declared its first list five candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Maharashtra. The party has retained Supriya Sule from Baramati

Supriya Sule. File Pic

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday declared its first list five candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Maharashtra. The party has retained MP Supriya Sule from Baramati.

The NCP (SP) has fielded Nilesh Lanke from Ahmednagar constituency.

Nilesh Lanke had switched sides from the Ajit Pawar camp and joined the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP.

Nilesh Lanke is the sitting MLA from Parner and he will face off against BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil from the Ahmednagar constituency.

"Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe have been retained from Baramati and Shirur constituencies, respectively," said state unit NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil while declaring the list, reported the PTI.

Meanwhile, The NCP (SP) has nominated Bhaskar Bhagre from Dindori seat in Nashik district of Maharashtra and former Congress MLA Amar Kale from Wardha.

Bhaskar Bhagre will square off against Union minister and sitting BJP MP Bharati Pawar in Dindori (ST) seat.

NCP (SP) is the part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that comprises of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress. It will contest 10 seats in Maharashtra.

Check below the complete list of first five candidates of Sharad Pawar-led NCP

Name of Candidate Constituency 1 Amar Kale Wardha 2 Bhaskar Bhagre Dindori (ST) 3 Supriya Sule Baramati 4 Amol Kolhe Shirur 5 Nilesh Lanke Ahmednagar

Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar camp on Saturday said it has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena for violating the Representation of the People Act and poll code by publishing the names of individuals from other parties as their star campaigners, according to the PTI.

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, also comprising Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress.

"Both Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Bharatiya Janata Party have published the names of various individuals from other political parties as part of their Star Campaigner List, which is violative of Section 77 of the Representation of People's Act," the NCP (SP) stated and also tagged its ECI complaint letter and the list of star campaigners of both parties, the news agency reported on Saturday.

(with PTI inputs

