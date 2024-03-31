Breaking News
CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Shivtare says won't contest from Baramati
BJP hatching plan to remove slums, relocate residents to salt pan lands: Aaditya Thackeray
Sangli drugs bust: Mumbai Police recovers Rs 3.46 crore cash from Bhiwandi
Lok Sabha elections 2024: NCP fields Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra from Baramati
Maharashtra: Gang shooting adult videos for social media busted in Pune; 15 held
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 Supriya vs Sunetra turns Baramati into family feud
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Supriya vs Sunetra turns Baramati into family feud

Updated on: 31 March,2024 04:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

In a first for their clan, the relatives will compete for a seat that was formerly a one-sided battle

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Supriya vs Sunetra turns Baramati into family feud

Pawar (left) and Sule. File pic

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Supriya vs Sunetra turns Baramati into family feud
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. NCP-Sharad Pawar faction’s Supriya Sule will take on her bhabhi Sunetra Pawar
  2. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s party declared Sunetra’s candidacy immediately
  3. Baramati promises a tough fight after many terms saw a one-sided battle

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Sharad Pawar faction’s Supriya Sule will take on her bhabhi Sunetra Pawar of the Ajit Pawar group in the contest for Baramati’s Lok Sabha seat. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s party declared Sunetra’s candidacy immediately after the rival candidate’s name was announced on Saturday. Baramati promises a tough fight after many terms saw a one-sided battle.


This is the first time that the Pawar clan members have stood against each other in electoral politics. While Supriya is Sharad Pawar’s only daughter, Sunetra is Ajit Pawar’s wife. Sunetra’s candidature was a foregone conclusion; she’d begun campaigning a fortnight ago. Sunil Tatkare (Raigad) and Adhalrao Patil (Shirur) were announced informally a week ago. Ajit’s share has not been confirmed yet because of seat sharing issues between the NDA partners.


The NCP-Sharad Pawar faction announced five candidates on Saturday. Amol Kolhe will take on the NCP-Ajit faction’s Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil to retain the Shirur seat. Former Congress MLA, Amar Kale, who joined the Sharad Pawar faction two days ago, was fielded from Wardha, which the Congress had been contesting since the first general election. Bhaskarrao Bagre (Dindori) will contest against BJP’s Bharti Pawar. Pawar group on Friday, will go against Sujay Vikhe Patil, the BJP’s sitting MP in Ahmednagar.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Elections 2024 nationalist congress party sharad pawar ajit pawar supriya sule mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK