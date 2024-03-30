To hold mega rally against Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi on March 31

Local INDIA bloc leaders during the protest at Azad Maidan. Pics /Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article INDIA bloc protests against ‘threat to democracy’ at Mumbai's Azad Maidan x 00:00

The INDIA bloc on Friday staged a protest at Azad Maidan to denounce the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The protest, attended by prominent leaders from parties affiliated with the alliance, marked a strong stand against what they perceived as “a threat to democracy”. Kejriwal’s arrest has sparked outrage among Opposition parties. Leaders from Mumbai affiliated with the INDIA bloc expressed solidarity with Kejriwal and the cause of “protecting democratic values”.

Leaders of the alliance condemned the arrest, calling it a blatant attempt to suppress dissenting voices. Various INDIA bloc leaders from Mumbai, including Varsha Gaikwad, Bhai Jagtap, Preeti Menon, Rakhi Jadhav, Abu Asim Azmi, Shailendra Kamble [CPI(M)], Prakash Reddy (CPI) and Samya Korde (Peasants and Workers Party of India) were present at the protest.

A protester chained to deptic an arrested person. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Preeti Menon, AAP Mumbai president said, “It is time we as citizens of India stand up against the dictatorship of the BJP government. This is the second fight for freedom. This is a war and we have to be prepared. We strongly condemn the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal for making a policy which the BJP government termed a scam.”

Bhai Jagtap addressed the crowd saying, “EVM is a 25 to 30 year old technology. Apart from counting of votes, VVPAT should be counted to know whether the EVM machine was tampered with. This is our constitutional right. If a sitting Chief Minister is not safe, who should we consider safe in this country? Democracy is now starting to become a dictatorship. We must all fight this off together so that we preserve democracy.”

The alliance has announced plans for an all-India level protest on March 31 in Delhi, aimed at highlighting what they claim are “undemocratic actions” by the BJP government. The upcoming protest is expected to draw INDIA bloc leaders from various states—including Maharashtra—to voice their concerns over the state of democracy in the country.



A man draped in a main bhi Kejriwal banner

Menon added, “Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena (UBT) could not make it to the protest but will be accompanying us for the March 31 protest in Delhi. This protest will be at a massive scale, at the all-India level, to oppose Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest and to make the common man realise how the Modi government is killing democracy. The blatant use of agencies for personal benefit is destroying democracy and is unconstitutional.”

Condemning the arrest of Kejriwal, Varsha Gaikwad issued a warning to the BJP government stating, “We will also be going to protest in Delhi to condemn the blatant use of agencies to suppress democracy. The protest at Azad Maidan is just a spark that will ignite a fire”

Meanwhile, a group of men were seen draped in posters or carrying banners that read ‘I too am Kejriwal’. A man was also seen wearing a thick chain around his neck and arms depicting a person chained and arrested. He shouted slogans like, “Save democracy, save the country’ and ‘chowkidar chor hai’.

Mar 21

Day Arvind Kejriwal was arrested