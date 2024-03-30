Aam Aadmi power to back MVA in Mumbai

Despite not having any candidates in Mumbai, Kejriwal-led party is gearing up to actively support the INDIA bloc’s candidates, with door-to-door campaign

Every registered member of AAP Mumbai to participate in the campaign. File pic

AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers in Mumbai have initiated a door-to-door campaign in support of the INDIA bloc’s candidates ahead of the upcoming elections. With a staggering count of 2,90,000 registered volunteers in the city, AAP aims to bolster the campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the grounds of what they term as ‘death of democracy.’



Reuben Mascarenhas, an office bearer of AAP Mumbai, confirmed the commencement of the door-to-door campaign, stating, “Our 2,90,000 registered volunteers in Mumbai will go door to door, informing people about the actual reality of BJP. This has already begun and will continue until the people realise how democracy is being brutally murdered by the ‘Godi Government’ (term given to the Modi government by the AAP volunteers).”



AAP members have questioned the arrest of Delhi CM, Arvid Kejriwal

“The opposition parties should be finished is why the Modi government is using agencies like CBI, ED and Income Tax to arrest or harass these party leaders. Why are the agencies not raiding or arresting the leaders of the ruling party for so many scams they are involved in? The populace has also understood and is extremely troubled by this and I feel that troubled populace will strike back at the Godi Government,” he said.

“BJP has created a fearful atmosphere in the country. To counter this, we will be doing joint campaigning with the candidates of the INDIA bloc who will be standing for elections from the six Lok Sabha and 36 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Mumbai. We have already initiated the door-to-door campaign in many parts of Mumbai where our office bearers and volunteers have already visited many houses to let the people know about the wrongdoings of the BJP government and urged people to vote against BJP. Let the office bearer or volunteer be from any level, we will make sure that he/she goes door to door urging people to vote against BJP. What I feel is saving the nation and preventing the murder of democracy right now is more important than expansion of any party,” he added.

Sources from AAP also revealed, “Every registered member of AAP Mumbai will be telling our friends, family and society members about the wrongdoings of the Modi government which will eventually support the candidates from INDIA bloc standing for elections in Mumbai. Apart from this, we (volunteers and office bearers) will be active in the campaigning of these candidates.”



AAP workers protesting in Mumbai on Friday

The source added, “We will be keeping a close eye on the BJP campaign and will be even reporting the smallest violations of the model code of conduct by BJP. If the Election Commission decides to play in favour of the BJP even after a violation is reported by us, we will not at all hesitate to take the matter to the press so that the entire nation knows how the Election Commission is also playing in the hands of BJP.”

PWP to support INDIA bloc

The Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) has declared full support to INDIA bloc candidates saying, “Currently the nation is grappling with various issues among which are students struggling due to the NEP, Youth being exposed to false propaganda of Modi government, workers struggling due to the tyrannical rule of the government. If we do not stand up today, all our rights will be taken away in the coming 5 years. In the past 10 years, ED, the Income tax department and CBI have taking action against opposition leaders only. We will be supporting the INDIA bloc Mumbai candidates with door to door campaign against BJP government.

2.90L

No of Aam Aadmi Party volunteers who will be pressed into action