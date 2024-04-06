Breaking News
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network
In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Understanding Sena UBTs power play its impact on Maharashtras political landscape
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Understanding Sena (UBT)'s power play & its impact on Maharashtra's political landscape

Premium

Updated on: 06 April,2024 11:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjana Deshpande | sanjana.deshpande@mid-day.com

Top

Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a coalition of once ideological foes is facing disagreements over seat-sharing especially after Sena (UBT) named 17 candidates' names.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Understanding Sena (UBT)'s power play & its impact on Maharashtra's political landscape

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray/ File Photo

The electoral arena across India is heating up as the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are days away from commencing. The upcoming polls, as it is evident, is going to be between two major alliances--the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance aka INDIA bloc. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shiv sena uddhav thackeray Lok Sabha Elections 2024 2024 lok sabha elections mumbai news Maha Vikas Aghadi
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK