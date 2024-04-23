Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why battle for Maharashtra got interesting after splits in Shiv Sena, NCP?

Splits in key political parties have made Maharashtra's battle for 48 seats amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024 more interesting.
Sharad Pawar along with Uddhav Thackeray/ PTI
The political landscape of Maharashtra has long been a theatre of dynamic alliances and strategic maneuvering. However, the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 have injected a new level of intrigue into the battleground, courtesy of the splits within two formidable political entities: Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).