Breaking News
Ajit Pawar-led NCP releases manifesto, supports demand for caste-based census
Mumbai: 16-year-old boy killed in Ghatkopar; one held
Four held for 9-year-old boy's death due to electrocution in Mumbai
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader Jitendra Awhad gets threat call
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Khaire, Maharashtra minister Bhumre file nominations
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Why battle for Maharashtra got interesting after splits in Shiv Sena NCP
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why battle for Maharashtra got interesting after splits in Shiv Sena, NCP?

Premium

Updated on: 23 April,2024 11:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Top

Splits in key political parties have made Maharashtra's battle for 48 seats amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024 more interesting.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why battle for Maharashtra got interesting after splits in Shiv Sena, NCP?

Sharad Pawar along with Uddhav Thackeray/ PTI

Key Highlights

  1. The political landscape of Maharashtra has long been a theatre of dynamic alliances
  2. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 have injected fresh intrigue due to splits in Shiv Sena, NCP
  3. Political splits in Maharashtra made battle for 48 Lok Sabha seats more interesting

The political landscape of Maharashtra has long been a theatre of dynamic alliances and strategic maneuvering. However, the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 have injected a new level of intrigue into the battleground, courtesy of the splits within two formidable political entities: Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nationalist congress party Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024 mumbai news mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK