Low representation in key segments for 88 pc of India's population: Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra

Rahul Gandhi interacts with supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Palghar. Pic/PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a gathering at Wada taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', on Friday claimed that 88 per cent of India's population consisted of OBC, Dalit, tribal and backward communities but their participation in different sectors, including administration, judiciary and media, was very low, reported the PTI.

Rahul Gandhi maintained that individuals constituting just 6 per cent of the population controlled power and the country's wealth, as per the PTI.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala said private insurance companies, and not farmers, benefit from crop insurance schemes launched by the government.

When rains and hailstorms cause damage to crops, the affected farmers do not get any help despite the government paying a huge amount of premium to insurance companies, he said.

According to the PTI, the former Congress president emphasised on a nationwide caste census to do away with imbalances in administration and other sectors, and added that if the Congress was voted to power at the Centre, it will conduct such an exercise.

Rahul Gandhi said that the OBC, Dalit, tribal and backward communities constitute 88 per cent of the country's population but their representation in different sectors, including administration, media and judiciary, remains very low.

The Congress MP questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his contribution to the welfare of OBCs.

"The poor are looted through GST (Goods and Services Tax)," he alleged.

While acquiring lands for various projects, it is the poor sections of society, and not rich industrialists, who get affected, said Gandhi, whose yatra is in its last phase.

As part of his yatra, Rahul Gandhi went round predominantly tribal areas of Palghar district, which is located adjoining Mumbai, and covered, Mokhada, Jawhar and Wada towns, where he was greeted by local residents.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi will address a gathering in Thane city and then travel to Mumbai, where his yatra, which started from Manipur on January 14, will conclude with a rally on March 17.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is prominent among the INDIA bloc leaders, who will attend the concluding rally of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai on Sunday, a Congress leader said, the news agency reported on Friday.

Talking to PTI on Friday, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, said apart from Stalin, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav have also confirmed their participation in the March 17 rally to be held at Shivaji Park in Dadar area of central Mumbai.

(with PTI inputs)

