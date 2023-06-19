Five commuters were injured when the former vehicle, which was speeding, crashed into the latter; in another incident, empty local train derailed, disrupting rail traffic

The empty local derailed in a siding while crossing over

Listen to this article Luxury bus collides with BEST bus x 00:00

Five commuters were injured when a speeding luxury bus collided with a BEST bus from the rear at Everard Nagar near Sion on the Eastern Express Highway on Sunday morning. According to a spokesperson from BEST, the accident occurred when a luxury bus from Aditya Travels collided with the BEST bus on route number 505, which was travelling from CBD Belapur to Bandra on the highway.



The speeding luxury bus collided with a BEST bus at Everard Nagar near Sion

ADVERTISEMENT

Three passengers, the bus driver, and the conductor sustained injuries in the incident and were promptly taken to Sion Hospital. While four of them were discharged after receiving first aid, a 62-year-old senior citizen named Kavita Dilip Kadam is currently recovering. The Chunabhatti police have registered a case regarding the accident.

Local train derails

In a separate incident, an empty local train derailed in a siding while crossing over, causing disruptions in Karjat-bound rail traffic as it obstructed the down main line to Karjat. The flow of down traffic between Kalyan and Karjat was affected for nearly two hours before being restored at 10.40 am. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“A trolley wheel of one coach of the empty rake service derailed in the siding at 8.25 am. Trains that were temporarily detained included the 18520 LTT-Visakhapatnam Express at Ambernath station, one Badlapur local at Ulhasnagar station, and one Ambernath local near Ulhasnagar station. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers of these three trains. The affected train was put back on track, and traffic was restored by 10.40 am,” stated a spokesperson from Central Railway (CR).