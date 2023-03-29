Breaking News
Maha: 18, 869 farmers lost crops and agri produce due to unseasonal rains in Palghar

Updated on: 29 March,2023 04:51 PM IST  |  Palghar (Maharashtra)
Due to the spell, winds, and dew, crops and agriculture produce on 3502.83 hectors of land were destroyed. The destruction is more than 33% of the agricultural and horticultural produce, the release said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


As many as 18,869 farmers have lost their crops and agricultural produce due to unseasonal rains between March 1 and 19 in Palghar district of Maharashtra, as per an official release.


Due to the spell, winds, and dew, crops and agriculture produce on 3502.83 hectors of land were destroyed. The destruction is more than 33% of the agricultural and horticultural produce, the release said.



Also read: Maha: Parts of Thane to face 15 percent water cut for 30 days beginning March 31


An assistance of Rs 7,87,36,125 has been sought from the government for the farmers affected by the unseasonal rains and other calamities, it said.

