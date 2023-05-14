Breaking News
Maha: 42-year-old woman ends life after fight with children

Updated on: 14 May,2023 10:26 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI

Citing the version of her son and daughter, the official said there was a quarrel between the mother and children at their home on May 9

A 42-year-old woman consumed poison and died a few days later apparently after a fight with her children in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.


The woman, who lived with her son, daughter and grandson, ran a Chinese food stall in Kotwali area.



Citing the version of her son and daughter, the official said there was a quarrel between the mother and children at their home on May 9.


Hours later, the daughter found her lying unconscious in the Chinese stall.

She was rushed to a hospital where she died on May 13, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

