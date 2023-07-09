Breaking News
Maha: 51 booked for duping sugar factory of Rs 2.2 cr in Latur

Updated on: 09 July,2023 05:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

A case has been registered against 51 persons for allegedly duping a cooperative sugar factory of more than Rs 2.2 crore in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against 51 persons for allegedly duping a cooperative sugar factory of more than Rs 2.2 crore in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Sunday.


Some contractors had signed a contract with Dr Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Cooperative Sugar Factory (Onkar Co-operative Sugar Factory Pvt. Ltd. Unit-2) for supply of workers and vehicles for 2022-2023, inspector BR Shejal said.


The contractors were paid Rs 2.32 crore, but they allegedly failed to supply labourers and vehicles, he said.


Based on a complaint lodged by the factory manager, a case was registered on Saturday under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The contractors are from Parbhani, Beed and Latur, he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

