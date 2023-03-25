Maha Assembly moves resolution condemning BBC over its documentary on Gujarat riots

The resolution condemned the UK broadcaster for the documentary, saying it had tried to create a religious divide and malign India's judiciary

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Saturday condemned the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for its documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying it had tried to malign the country's judiciary and create a religious divide.

A resolution on this was moved by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Atul Bhatkhalkar and was put to vote by Speaker Rahul Narvekar. The resolution condemned the UK broadcaster for the documentary, saying it had tried to create a religious divide and malign India's judiciary.

The House passed the resolution by a voice vote. The Opposition was not present in the House when the resolution was taken up.

Opposition members had staged a walkout alleging delay in the Speaker's decision on taking action against those who had slapped a poster of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with footwear on the legislature premises.

BBC recently sparked controversy and protests in India after it aired a two-part series titled 'India: The Modi Question', claiming it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state.

India dismissed it as a "propaganda piece" and said it is designed to push a particular "discredited narrative" and that the continuing colonial mindset is "blatantly visible" in the series.

