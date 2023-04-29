Breaking News
Fed up of delay, one hawkers’ union to seek Centre’s help
Jiah Khan death case: ‘Due to paucity of evidence, can’t hold you guilty’
Protesters, police clash in Barsu; netas spar in Mumbai
Two youths, beaten brutally by cops, await justice
Accused’s confession, Chrisann’s actions aided her release: cops
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maha Ganja worth more than Rs 39 lakh seized in Thane one held

Maha: Ganja worth more than Rs 39 lakh seized in Thane; one held

Updated on: 29 April,2023 06:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The accused has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

Maha: Ganja worth more than Rs 39 lakh seized in Thane; one held

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Maha: Ganja worth more than Rs 39 lakh seized in Thane; one held
x
00:00

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district seized 260 kg of ganja, worth more than Rs 39 lakh and arrested one person, an official said on Saturday.


Based on a tip-off, the crime unit-I of Thane police raided a house in Amrut Nagar locality of Mumbra on Thursday and recovered the contraband worth Rs 39.17 lakh, senior inspector Dilip Patil said.



The accused, who is employed as a driver, has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that investigations are underway to find out from where the accused had sourced the drugs.


Also read: Mumbai: Water supply to remain affected in Bandra, Khar on May 4

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai news Crime News news mumbra thane maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK