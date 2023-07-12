Breaking News
Mumbai: Rainfall races ahead, but city lake levels lag
Like-and-earn scam: CA held for using client docs to open fake accounts
Road accidents: Rising in Navi Mumbai, Thane, falling in Mumbai
Maharashtra politics: Portfolios awaited, however, ministers get offices and homes
Mumbai: ‘Fake cop’ arrested for kidnapping, extortion
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maha Illegal cough syrup stock seized from house in Thane district

Maha: Illegal cough syrup stock seized from house in Thane district

Updated on: 12 July,2023 04:11 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A stock of cough syrup worth over Rs 62,000 was seized from a house in Thane district of Maharashtra and a case has been registered against three persons who do not possess a valid license for storage, police said on Wednesday.

Maha: Illegal cough syrup stock seized from house in Thane district

Representational picture

Listen to this article
Maha: Illegal cough syrup stock seized from house in Thane district
x
00:00

A stock of cough syrup worth over Rs 62,000 was seized from a house in Thane district of Maharashtra. Police said a case has been registered against three persons who do not possess a valid license for storage, PTI reported.


The house, located in Khardi village, was raided on Tuesday on a tip-off and bottles of cough syrup which contains codeine phosphate were seized.


The cough syrup containing codeine is allowed to be sold at medical stores only on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner.


Also read: Mumbai: Gamdevi cops trace, rescue suicidal SoBo youth in 25 minutes after receiving SOS

A case has been registered under sections 328 (Causing hurt through poison), 272 (Adulterating food or drink intended for sale, to make the same noxious) and 273 (Sale of noxious food or drink) of the Indian Penal Code, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and NDPS Act.

Nobody is arrested so far. (PTI)

Do you think you have become a part of the hustle culture?
mumbai news news maharashtra indian penal code thane

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK