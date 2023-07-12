Breaking News
Maha: Man held from Navi Mumbai for firing at relative's car over dispute

Updated on: 12 July,2023 10:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

A 50-year-old man was arrested from Panvel in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday for allegedly firing two rounds at the car of his relative over old enmity

Maha: Man held from Navi Mumbai for firing at relative's car over dispute

A 50-year-old man was arrested from Panvel in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday for allegedly firing two rounds at the car of his relative over old enmity, police said.


Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred in the wee hours at the parking place near the house of the victim.


The accused Sharad Mhatre and the complainant Rajkumar Mhatre are relatives involved in the business of supplying building materials. They have a long-standing feud, a police official said.


Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act against the accused Mhatre.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

