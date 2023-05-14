Maha: Rubber-making unit gutted in fire; none hurt

A short circuit is the prime facie cause of the fire

A rubber manufacturing unit was gutted in a fire at Wada in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday, Fire Brigade officials said. No casualty was reported.

The blaze erupted at around 4 AM. It was brought under control after four hours, the officials said.

A short circuit is the prime facie cause of the fire.

