Maha Rubber making unit gutted in fire none hurt

Maha: Rubber-making unit gutted in fire; none hurt

Updated on: 14 May,2023 10:34 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

A short circuit is the prime facie cause of the fire

Maha: Rubber-making unit gutted in fire; none hurt

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A rubber manufacturing unit was gutted in a fire at Wada in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday, Fire Brigade officials said. No casualty was reported.


The blaze erupted at around 4 AM. It was brought under control after four hours, the officials said.



A short circuit is the prime facie cause of the fire. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

