Accuses alliance of betraying Maharashtra, favouring Gujarat, and rampant corruption in its functioning

MVA leaders release the ‘gaddarancha panchnama’. Pic/Satej Shinde

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Sunday released a document called the “gaddarancha panchnama” (evidential record of traitors) to criticise the Eknath Shinde government, accusing it of betraying Maharashtra in favour of neighbouring Gujarat.

The MVA, which comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP, has repeatedly accused the state government of failing to prevent major projects from shifting to neighbouring Gujarat.

At an MVA press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said, “It is not just me and Sharad Pawar who have been betrayed by traitors (referring to the splits in the Shiv Sena and NCP), but Maharashtra itself has been betrayed. This is the biggest sin of the Mahayuti (the ruling alliance of Eknath Shinde’s Shiv

Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP).”

MVA leaders said the ‘gaddarancha panchnama’ outlines the state government’s “rate card for the purchase of MLAs and corporators, transfer of government officials, recruitment for government jobs,” as well as scams in the Dharavi redevelopment project, Mumbai’s road concreting, and tenders. The document also highlighted the rise in prices of essential items as historic.

State Congress chief Nana Patole alleged that the Shinde government had even indulged in corruption during the construction of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a revered figure. He also stated that crimes against women were on the rise, which he called the ruling alliance’s “gravest sin.”

“Bhrashtyuti (corrupt alliance) has driven industries out of Maharashtra and into Gujarat. We must teach the ruling alliance a lesson for taking away jobs meant for our youth. Frequent paper leaks and contractual recruitment have destroyed the lives of the state’s youth,” Patole said.

Thackeray added that once the MVA returns to power, it will prioritise providing jobs.

Patole also called for the ousting of the Shinde government, accusing it of inciting hatred and creating divisions among castes and communities.

Maharashtra Assembly polls are likely to be held next month, as the current Assembly’s term ends on November 26, 2024.

Nov 26

Day state govt’s term ends

