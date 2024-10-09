Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP

Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP

Updated on: 09 October,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  MumbaI
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Party says victory indicates that people back the prime minister

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Pic/Atul Kamble

Though Haryana differs from Maharashtra on many counts, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s win in the northern state has enthused the party’s rank and file to go all out to score a hat-trick in the forthcoming Assembly elections. As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the party said it had defeated Pakistan-sponsored propaganda by conducting peaceful, free and fair elections.

