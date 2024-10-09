Party says victory indicates that people back the prime minister
Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Pic/Atul Kamble
Though Haryana differs from Maharashtra on many counts, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s win in the northern state has enthused the party’s rank and file to go all out to score a hat-trick in the forthcoming Assembly elections. As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the party said it had defeated Pakistan-sponsored propaganda by conducting peaceful, free and fair elections.