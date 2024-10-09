Party says victory indicates that people back the prime minister

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP x 00:00

Though Haryana differs from Maharashtra on many counts, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s win in the northern state has enthused the party’s rank and file to go all out to score a hat-trick in the forthcoming Assembly elections. As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the party said it had defeated Pakistan-sponsored propaganda by conducting peaceful, free and fair elections.