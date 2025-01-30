At least 30 people died and 60 others were injured in the pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday in the Sangam area of Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya'

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign, taking moral responsibility for the Maha Kumbh stampede tragedy in Prayagraj, news agency PTI reported.

There is so much of "event baazi" and only banners of PM Modi and Adityanath are seen at the Kumbh, Patole claimed.

The Maha Kumbh kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

"Both Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi have turned the Kumbh into an event. You will see only their posters and banners everywhere. They must take responsibility of the tragedy,” Patole told PTI.

The Maharashtra Congress chief further claimed that the death toll in the stampede was higher than the official figure, stated PTI.

“Both Yogi and Modi must step down from their posts. If you see Kumbh, there is so much of 'event baazi' that you will see only their banners across Kumbh. They have to take responsibility for this incident," he added.

A day after the stampede, the Uttar Pradesh government ramped up efforts to ensure crowd management and safety of devotees who continued to flock the Mahakumbh Nagar in large numbers for the religious gathering.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Anshuman Mishra said the area would remain a no-vehicle zone until the crowd disperses completely.

Essential services such as police administration vehicles, ambulances and suction machines would be allowed entry as they are crucial for the smooth management of the Maha Kumbh, Mishra said.

Sanjay Raut slams BJP over Kumbh Mela mismanagement, questions fund allocation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Uttar Pradesh government over the management of the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, alleging severe lapses that led to casualties. According to ANI, Raut accused the authorities of mishandling the massive gathering, which resulted in a stampede-like situation on Wednesday, leaving several injured and dozens dead.

Addressing the issue, Raut highlighted that the Kumbh Mela is a rare religious event that occurs once every 144 years, and the administration was fully aware of the massive crowds expected. However, he alleged that the government focused on political marketing instead of effective crowd management. “The authorities kept boasting that 10 to 20 crore people would attend daily, but they failed to ensure proper arrangements for such a large gathering,” ANI quoted him as saying.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)