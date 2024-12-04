An official order issued by the city collector said that liquor shops, both for wholesale and retail, in parts of Mumbai city will remain closed on December 6

Ahead of the Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024, the Mumbai city collector on Wednesday issued an order declaring a dry day in parts of Mumbai on December 6.

The order stated that on the 68th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, all liquor shops, both for wholesale and retail, in parts of Mumbai city will remain closed on December 6, 2024.

It said that the order applies to both Indian and foreign liquor sales,.

The order was issued by Mumbai City District Collector Sanjay Yadav.

It said, the order applies to establishments under the jurisdiction of the State Excise Department's F, D, and E divisions, which include areas under police stations such as N.M. Joshi Marg, Worli, Bhoiwada, and Matunga.

It stated that all liquor shops in the areas falling under the areas including the NM Joshi Marg and Worli Police Station jurisdictions, will be closed from 5 pm on December 5, 2024, until the end of December 6, 2024.

The order further said that liquor shops in the jurisdiction of areas under the Bhoiwada and Matunga Police Station jurisdictions, will also remain closed for the entire day on December 6.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced that on December 6, the death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, a public holiday will be observed in Mumbai.

An official notification stated that the local holiday has been declared for state government and semi-government offices in Mumbai and suburban areas.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory for motorists diversions and traffic restrictions in Dadar.

The Mahaparinirvan Diwas will be observed on December 6 at Chaitya Bhoomi in Shivaji Park in Dadar area of Mumbai.

The police said, large number of followers of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar will be visiting Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar from December 4 to December 7, due to which congregation at and around Shivaji Park is expected and the movement of vehicular traffic will be affected on adjoining roads in the vicinity of Chaitya Bhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

The traffic advisory said that in order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public and to ensure smooth flow of traffic, following traffic restrictions shall be imposed from 6.00 am, December 5 till December 7.