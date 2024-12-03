In an official statement, the Central Railway said, elaborate arrangements has been made to facilitate followers of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar coming to Mumbai from different parts of the county for the occasion

The crowds were seen gathering at Shivaji Park on Tuesday ahead of the Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Special trains, passenger guidance, help desks and more as Central Railway prepares for Mahaparinirvan Diwas x 00:00

The Central Railway on Tuesday said that it has made elaborate arrangements for Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024 with special trains, passenger guidance, help desks and more facilities being put in place for the passengers visiting Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, the Central Railway said, elaborate arrangements has been made to facilitate followers of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar coming to Mumbai from different parts of the county for the occasion.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas which falls on 6th December, witnesses a large number of Babasaheb’s followers coming to Chaitya Bhoomi, Dadar from all over the state and country to pay their respects.

The Central Railway also shared the details of the arrangements made by the railways-

Special Trains:

CR is running 16 Special Mail/Exp trains from 4.12.2024 to 8.12.2024, which includes 8 trips between Nagpur and CSMT, 2 trips from Dadar to Nagpur, 2 trips between Kalaburagi and CSMT, 2 trips between Adilabad and Dadar & 2 trips between Amravati and CSMT.

CR Mumbai Division will also run 12 additional suburban trains on the mid-night of 5/6.12.2024 which includes trains between Parel to Kurla / Thane & Kalyan on the Main line and trains between Kurla to Vashi / Panvel on the Harbour line.

Help Desks and SpecialTicket Booking Counters

Help desks manned round the clock by Ticket Checking Staff, RPF & GRP have been opened at Dadar, CSMT and Kalyan.

Two UTS-Cum-Enquiry counters have been opened at Chaitya Bhoomi for issuing Unreserved tickets and for train enquiry from 05.12.24 to 07.12.24.

Additional UTS counters have been opened at Dadar, CSMT and Kalyan.

Passenger guidance and Security:

A total of 675 ticket checking staff have been deployed which includes 223 at Dadar, 166 at CSMT, 105 at LTT, 103 at Thane and 78 at Kalyan to ensure proper guidance to the passengers at these stations and also to control the crowd to avoid any untoward incidents.

Additional RPF personnel to work in 2 shifts have been deployed as follows, 120 at Dadar, 40 at CSMT and 30 at Kalyan in addition to the regular deployment of staff.

More than 250 GRP personnel at Dadar and more than 80 at CSMT have been deployed as an additional security measure.

Special ticket checking squad/staff along with RPF/GRP personnel have been deployed at the train originating stations in front of the reserved coaches to ensure entry of only bona-fide passengers.

Crowd Management

Holding area has been created at Dadar near the space available between Central & Western line and at CSMT between PF no 7 & PF no-8.

Separate entry/exit will be planned at Dadar for proper crowd management.

Barricading has been done on Middle bridge & BMC bridge for smooth movement of crowd at Dadar.

214 banners have been displayed at prominent locations of Dadar station regarding "Way to Chaitya Bhoomi", "Way to Rajgruh" etc for guidance of passengers.

Banners/ standees with Train numbers and timings of the special trains will be displayed near Enquiry office at CSMT, Dadar, Thane and Kalyan stations.

Frequent announcements regarding special trains are being done through the Central Announcement System and station announcement.

Special Facilities:

Provision of drinking water, water coolers and clean toilets have been made at relevant locations.

Emergency Medical arrangement, Provision of wheel chairs, stretchers and adequate catering facilities has been made available..

Temporary suspension of issue of platform tickets

To avoid overcrowding, platform tickets are being issued to Senior citizens, Divyangjans and those in need till 9.12.2024. These include stations like CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Kalyan on Mumbai Division, Nagpur and Wardha on Nagpur Division, Pune station, Solapur station and Bhusaval, Badnera, Akola, Nandura, Murtijapur, Shegaon, Malkapur, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Manmad and Nashik Road stations on Bhusaval Division.

Over all supervision and management

Commercial Inspectors will be deployed round the clock from 16.00 hrs of 05.12.24 to 08.00 hrs of 09.12.24 at Dadar, CSMT, LTT & Kalyan

Officers will be deployed at stations to supervise crowd management.

Intelligence Officers will be on the field monitoring the crowd to ascertain their requirements like additional trains in case of increased crowd and to deal with other emergencies.

Central Railway authorities will work in close co-ordination with State Government and Municipal Authorities to identify any emergencies and deal with them.