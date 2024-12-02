The services are intended to ensure smooth operations and provide convenience to the large crowds expected at the event, an official statement said

The preparations for the Mahaparinirvan Diwas were underway at Shivaji Park last week. File Pic/Ashish Raje

In honor of the 68th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced a series of services for devotees visiting Shivaji Park, Dadar, from December 5 to 6, 2024.

The services are intended to ensure smooth operations and provide convenience to the large crowds expected at the event.

Electricity Supply Services

In an official statement, the BEST said that it will be providing various services related to electricity during the event:

Temporary Power Supply for Tents: Temporary power will be provided to the tents and structures set up around Chaityabhoomi and Shivaji Park, as permitted by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Applications for power connections can be submitted at the BEST Customer Service Office in Dadar until December 4, 2024.

Power Backup for Uninterrupted Supply: If the temporary power supply is disrupted, backup teams from the Mahim Fault Control Center will be available to restore power. They can be contacted at the following numbers: 9920654242, 9029134242 (WhatsApp only), 24326612, 24326613, and 8828871657 (WhatsApp only).

Additional Lighting: To ensure proper lighting at key locations like Shivaji Park, Chaityabhoomi, and nearby areas, additional LED streetlights and high-intensity lamps will be installed. Backup generators will be placed to keep the lights on without interruption.

Information Kiosks: Information kiosks will be set up at various points around Chaityabhoomi to share important details about Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's life and the Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Transportation Services

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport will provide several services to facilitate the movement of devotees:

Special Bus Services: From December 4 to 7, 2024, BEST will run special buses every 15-20 minutes from Dadar Railway Station to Chaityabhoomi. Additional buses will be deployed on routes connecting various parts of Mumbai to ensure easy access to the event.

Dedicated Routes for Mahaparinirvan Diwas: On December 6, 2024, extra buses will be available on routes like C-33, A-164, 241, and others to provide direct access to Chaityabhoomi.

Temporary Daily Bus Passes: A special daily bus pass will be available for passengers at a cost of Rs. 60. This pass will make it easier for devotees to travel to and from the event.

Bus Supervisors: Bus conductors and supervisors will be stationed at key locations like Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Maharaj Udyan, and Vir Kotwal Udyan to guide and assist passengers.

Medical and Welfare Services

Free Medical Services: Free medical check-ups, first aid, and medical treatment will be provided by the BEST Medical Department. Doctors and medical staff will be available to attend to any health concerns.

Eye Check-up Camps: In collaboration with the K.B. Haji Bachooali Eye Hospital, free eye check-ups and distribution of spectacles will be organised for those in need.

Health Awareness Campaigns: BEST will run awareness campaigns on diseases like tuberculosis, HIV, malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, as well as provide information on tobacco-related diseases and offer counseling for quitting tobacco.

Additional Services

BEST will also provide free distribution of books related to the life and work of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar to visitors at the event.