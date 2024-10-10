Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ratan Tatas funeral to be held with full state honours Maharashtra govt observes day of mourning

Ratan Tata's funeral to be held with full state honours; Maharashtra govt observes day of mourning

Updated on: 10 October,2024 09:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ratan Tata's mortal remains will be kept at south Mumbai's National Centre for Performing Art (NCPA) from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for the public to pay their last respects.

Ratan Tata's funeral to be held with full state honours; Maharashtra govt observes day of mourning

Ratan Tata/ File Photo

Listen to this article
Ratan Tata's funeral to be held with full state honours; Maharashtra govt observes day of mourning
x
00:00

The Government of Maharashtra has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday as a tribute to industrialist Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said. The statement also said that the veteran industrialist and philanthropist's final rites will be conducted with full state honours. 


Tata, well-known for revolutionising the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday.


CM Eknath Shinde said that on October 10 as a sign of mourning, the national tri-colour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast.


There will be no entertainment programs on Thursday, the PTI report cited the CMO statement as saying.

"Ratan Tata's death is an irreparable loss to India and indeed to Maharashtra. On behalf of the people of Maharashtra, I pay my heartfelt tributes to such a great son of India as the Chief Minister. I pray to God that the departed soul rest in peace," the Chief Minister said."The relationship between the Tata family and Mumbai is unbreakable," Shinde said.

"The relationship between the Tata family and Mumbai is unbreakable,....He has always supported the industrial sector as well as social and public welfare initiatives in Maharashtra," Shinde said.

The Chief Minister has also directed that Ratan Tata be cremated with full state honours.

As per PTI, Tata's mortal remains will be kept at south Mumbai's National Centre for Performing Art (NCPA) from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for the public to pay their last respects.

His last rites will be performed in Mumbai's Worli area later in the day, PTI reported.

The statement said, his mortal remains will be taken to the NCPA Lawns at Nariman Point, Mumbai, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., so that the public can pay their last respects to the departed soul.

The visitors are requested to enter the NCPA Lawns through Gate 3. 

Additional CP Abhinav Deshmukh (South Region) said, "Since parking is not available on the premises, people are encouraged to take local transportation."

Tata's mortal remains will travel for the last rites at 3:30 p.m.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ratan tata tata Eknath Shinde maharashtra mumbai breach candy hospital India news news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK