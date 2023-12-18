Maharashtra: 1,219 industrial units categorised as 'most polluting' in Raigad

As many as 1,219 out of 3,393 industries in Maharashtra's Raigad are found to be the most polluting in the district, an official said

As per a report recently published by the finance and statistics department of the administration, 1,219 industries are causing the maximum pollution in the region, the official said, as per the PTI.

He said that the industries have been classified into four categories red, orange, green, and white based on the emission levels.

Of 1,870 factories in Panvel, 704 are in the red category, followed by Khalapur with 249, the official said,

He added that the Poladpur has only 11 industrial units, and none are in the red category.

As per the government norms, such industrial units are penalised first and asked to stop production.

Power and water supply are disconnected if they don't stop production and a closure notice is served, the official said.

Air quality in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Mumbai is reportedly grappling with an air quality crisis. As of Monday, December 18, the city's Air Quality Index (Air Quality Index) has soared past 100, falling into the 'moderate' category. The city's Air Quality Index was recorded at 136 as per the data by the SAMEER App by the Central Board of Pollution Control.

According to the SAMEER app, several areas across the city were in the moderate category except two. The two exceptions were Bandra Kurla Complex and Mulund.

The data collated showed that BKC's air quality was 'poor' with an Air Quality Index of 216 while Mulund's air was 'satisfactory' with an Air Quality Index of 98.

Nearby Thane city recorded 'moderate' air quality as well with an Air Quality Index of 126; simultaneously Navi Mumbai reported 'moderate' air with an Air Quality Index of 124. The Vashi, Nerul and Mahape nodes recorded satisfactory air quality. Their Air Quality Index were 84, 88 and 96 respectively.

An Air Quality Index between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The major pollutant, according to data was PM2.5. Exposure to high levels of air pollution, particularly PM2.5, fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometres in diameter, can have detrimental health consequences. The tiny particles can lodge deep in the lungs and bloodstream, leading to respiratory problems, and cardiovascular diseases.

The Maharashtra government has acknowledged the urgency of the situation and has implemented a graded response action plan based on Air Quality Index levels. This plan includes restrictions on construction activities, industrial emissions, and the use of certain types of fuels.

(with PTI inputs)

