Maharashtra: 15-year-old girl with special needs found pregnant, rape case registered in Palghar

Updated on: 18 March,2023 10:40 AM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Citing the complaint by the teenager's mother, an official from Virar police station said the girl had taken cattle out for grazing some months ago when a person raped her

Representative Image


A case of rape has been registered after a 15-year-old girl with intellectual disabilities was found pregnant in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.


Citing the complaint by the teenager's mother, an official from Virar police station said the girl had taken cattle out for grazing some months ago when a person raped her.



But the mother learnt about the sexual assault when the girl was four months pregnant. She then approached the police.

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against an unidentified person, said the official.

