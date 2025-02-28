Breaking News
Pune rape case: Accused detained from Shirur, says police
Mumbai weather update: Here’s why the city has been sizzling for last four days
Special cleaning for special South Mumbai spots
Mumbai local train updates: Night blocks on CR’s main, harbour lines from tonight
Mumbai: Gangster father rapes daughters, forces them to abort; arrested
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra 18 rescued after fire breaks out on fishing trawler off Alibag coast

Maharashtra: 18 rescued after fire breaks out on fishing trawler off Alibag coast

Updated on: 28 February,2025 02:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The fire erupted around 4 am when the trawler was around seven nautical miles from the Alibaug's Akshi coast, an official said

Maharashtra: 18 rescued after fire breaks out on fishing trawler off Alibag coast

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: 18 rescued after fire breaks out on fishing trawler off Alibag coast
x
00:00

About 18 individuals were rescued after a fire broke out on a fishing trawler near the coast of Alibaug in Raigad district of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Friday, police said, PTI reported.


As per PTI, the fire erupted around 4 am when the trawler was around seven nautical miles from the Alibaug's Akshi coast, an official said.


He said that a distress alert came from a trawler owned by one Rakesh Gan, following which the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Raigad police immediately rushed to the spot.


Around 18 individuals on board the vessel were rescued and brought to the coast safely, the official said.

Boat catches fire near Thane creek in Maharashtra; none hurt

A boat caught fire near a creek in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday, and no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said, reported the PTI.

The blaze erupted on the boat near Gaimukh creek around 11.41 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell.

He said fire brigade personnel and disaster management staff rushed to the scene with a fire engine and a rescue vehicle, and the fire was put out by 1 pm.

The official said no one was injured in the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained.

Fire breaks out in scrap shop in Kurla area of Mumbai, no injuries reported

Meanwhile, in another incident in Mumbai, a major fire broke out in a scrap godown at Kurla West area of Mumbai, the civic officials said on Saturday.

The fire was reported at a scrap godown near Lal Bahadur Shastri Road at 2.50 pm, officials said.

Mumbai Fire Brigade declared that blaze as level 2 fire (major fire).

According to the Civic Disaster Management Department, the fire broke out in 2-3 gallas near the Equinox Building. As many as four fire engineers and 6 water jets with other machinery deputed on the spot. Till 5 pm the fire was covered from all sides.

An official from Mumbai Fire Brigade said, although the fire is not big.But fire caught compostable material like plastic spreading rapidly. Also temporary structures create challenges. 

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

alibaug news Fire raigad mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK