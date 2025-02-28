The fire erupted around 4 am when the trawler was around seven nautical miles from the Alibaug's Akshi coast, an official said

About 18 individuals were rescued after a fire broke out on a fishing trawler near the coast of Alibaug in Raigad district of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Friday, police said, PTI reported.

As per PTI, the fire erupted around 4 am when the trawler was around seven nautical miles from the Alibaug's Akshi coast, an official said.

He said that a distress alert came from a trawler owned by one Rakesh Gan, following which the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Raigad police immediately rushed to the spot.

Around 18 individuals on board the vessel were rescued and brought to the coast safely, the official said.

Boat catches fire near Thane creek in Maharashtra; none hurt

A boat caught fire near a creek in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday, and no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said, reported the PTI.

The blaze erupted on the boat near Gaimukh creek around 11.41 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell.

He said fire brigade personnel and disaster management staff rushed to the scene with a fire engine and a rescue vehicle, and the fire was put out by 1 pm.

The official said no one was injured in the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained.

Fire breaks out in scrap shop in Kurla area of Mumbai, no injuries reported

Meanwhile, in another incident in Mumbai, a major fire broke out in a scrap godown at Kurla West area of Mumbai, the civic officials said on Saturday.

The fire was reported at a scrap godown near Lal Bahadur Shastri Road at 2.50 pm, officials said.

Mumbai Fire Brigade declared that blaze as level 2 fire (major fire).

According to the Civic Disaster Management Department, the fire broke out in 2-3 gallas near the Equinox Building. As many as four fire engineers and 6 water jets with other machinery deputed on the spot. Till 5 pm the fire was covered from all sides.

An official from Mumbai Fire Brigade said, although the fire is not big.But fire caught compostable material like plastic spreading rapidly. Also temporary structures create challenges.

(with PTI inputs)