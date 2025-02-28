According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out at the Salsette Building, Building No. 27, near New Grade Insta Mill on B.A. Road, Byculla East, on Friday morning

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Byculla building, no injuries reported x 00:00

A fire broke out on the 42nd floor of a highrise in the Byculla area of south Mumbai on Friday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out at the Salsette Building, Building No. 27, near New Grade Insta Mill on B.A. Road, Byculla East, on Friday morning. The incident was reported at 10:45 AM, and the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared a Level-1 (minor) fire emergency at 10:42 AM.

The fire was confined to the 42nd floor of the 57-storey residential building. Firefighting operations are currently in progress, the civic body said.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has deployed five fire engines, three jumbo tankers, an aerial water tender, a breathing apparatus van, a high-pressure pump, a high-rise fire-fighting vehicle, and two ambulances to contain the blaze.

Further details on the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are awaited.

Fire breaks out at rooftop restaurant of hotel near Mumbai airport

Last week, A fire broke out at the rooftop restaurant of a hotel near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on February 22 and was doused after about one and a half hours, an official said.

No one was injured in the "level one" (minor) fire that erupted around 5.30 pm at the rooftop facility of Hotel Fairmont in the Vile Parle (East) area, the official said.

Earlier, the authorities had given the name of the hotel as Paramount.

The official said 70-80 people were rescued through the staircase after the firefighting operation began at the 10-storey hotel.

The fire was confined to the air-conditioning (AC) unit and exhaust ducting in an area of 1,000-1,500 square feet on the terrace, he said.

Three fire engines, three water tankers and other assistance were rushed to the spot to put out the fire, whose exact cause is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Fire at building in south Mumbai

A fire that broke out in a five-storey residential building in Marine Lines in south Mumbai at around 12:30 pm on February 22 was doused two hours later, though there was no report of injuries to anyone as those stranded on the upper floors were evacuated safely, a civic official said.

The fire at Marine Chambers near the Gol Masjid was confined to the electric wiring and installations, wood furniture, false ceilings, gas supply tube and regulator as well as household items like mattresses of a 2000 square feet flat on the fifth floor, he said.

"The fire was doused at 2:10 pm. People stranded on the upper floors of the ground-plus-five-storey building were rescued by fire brigade personnel and brought down through the staircase. No one was hurt in the incident," the official said.