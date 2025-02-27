According to officials, the fire broke out at Tulja Bhavani Welfare Society near Shri Paramhans Swami Adgadanandji Maharaj Chowk on New Link Road in Kandivali (West), Mumbai

Pic/Satej Shinde

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Kandivali on Wednesday, but no casualties were reported, officials said.

According to officials, the fire broke out at Tulja Bhavani Welfare Society near Shri Paramhans Swami Adgadanandji Maharaj Chowk on New Link Road in Kandivali (West), Mumbai.

Fire breaks out at rooftop restaurant of hotel near Mumbai airport

A fire broke out at the rooftop restaurant of a hotel near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on February 22 and was doused after about one and a half hours, an official said.

No one was injured in the "level one" (minor) fire that erupted around 5.30 pm at the rooftop facility of Hotel Fairmont in the Vile Parle (East) area, the official said.

Earlier, the authorities had given the name of the hotel as Paramount.

The official said 70-80 people were rescued through the staircase after the firefighting operation began at the 10-storey hotel.

The fire was confined to the air-conditioning (AC) unit and exhaust ducting in an area of 1,000-1,500 square feet on the terrace, he said.

Three fire engines, three water tankers and other assistance were rushed to the spot to put out the fire, whose exact cause is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Fire at building in south Mumbai

A fire that broke out in a five-storey residential building in Marine Lines in south Mumbai at around 12:30 pm on February 22 was doused two hours later, though there was no report of injuries to anyone as those stranded on the upper floors were evacuated safely, a civic official said.

The fire at Marine Chambers near the Gol Masjid was confined to the electric wiring and installations, wood furniture, false ceilings, gas supply tube and regulator as well as household items like mattresses of a 2000 square feet flat on the fifth floor, he said.

"The fire was doused at 2:10 pm. People stranded on the upper floors of the ground-plus-five-storey building were rescued by fire brigade personnel and brought down through the staircase. No one was hurt in the incident," the official said.

(With inputs from Agencies)