Breaking News
Mumbai Police to install facial recognition CCTV cameras in South Mumbai
Maharashtra: Rape in parked Shivshahi bus rocks Pune
Mumbai: House help held for stealing Rs 1.16 lakh from 79-year-old Kemps Corner resident
Central Railway sets tentative timetable for services on new Panvel-Karjat corridor
Mumbai: Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge on track for October 2026 completion
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Fire breaks out at a restaurant in Kandivali no casualties reported

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a restaurant in Kandivali; no casualties reported

Updated on: 27 February,2025 10:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to officials, the fire broke out at Tulja Bhavani Welfare Society near Shri Paramhans Swami Adgadanandji Maharaj Chowk on New Link Road in Kandivali (West), Mumbai

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a restaurant in Kandivali; no casualties reported

Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a restaurant in Kandivali; no casualties reported
x
00:00

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Kandivali on Wednesday, but no casualties were reported, officials said.


According to officials, the fire broke out at Tulja Bhavani Welfare Society near Shri Paramhans Swami Adgadanandji Maharaj Chowk on New Link Road in Kandivali (West), Mumbai.


Fire breaks out at rooftop restaurant of hotel near Mumbai airport


A fire broke out at the rooftop restaurant of a hotel near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on February 22 and was doused after about one and a half hours, an official said.

No one was injured in the "level one" (minor) fire that erupted around 5.30 pm at the rooftop facility of Hotel Fairmont in the Vile Parle (East) area, the official said.

Earlier, the authorities had given the name of the hotel as Paramount.

The official said 70-80 people were rescued through the staircase after the firefighting operation began at the 10-storey hotel.

The fire was confined to the air-conditioning (AC) unit and exhaust ducting in an area of 1,000-1,500 square feet on the terrace, he said.

Three fire engines, three water tankers and other assistance were rushed to the spot to put out the fire, whose exact cause is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Fire at building in south Mumbai

A fire that broke out in a five-storey residential building in Marine Lines in south Mumbai at around 12:30 pm on February 22 was doused two hours later, though there was no report of injuries to anyone as those stranded on the upper floors were evacuated safely, a civic official said.

The fire at Marine Chambers near the Gol Masjid was confined to the electric wiring and installations, wood furniture, false ceilings, gas supply tube and regulator as well as household items like mattresses of a 2000 square feet flat on the fifth floor, he said.

"The fire was doused at 2:10 pm. People stranded on the upper floors of the ground-plus-five-storey building were rescued by fire brigade personnel and brought down through the staircase. No one was hurt in the incident," the official said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Fire Mumbai Fire kandivli BMC mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK