Maharashtra: 2 tourists dead as boat capsizes off Sindhudurg coast

The boat capsized mid-sea off the Malvan coast at Tarkarli, a popular beach destination, and the tourists fell into the waters

Representative image

Two people died after a boat carrying tourists capsized in the Arabian Sea off the Malvan coast in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Tuesday, police said.

The boat was carrying nearly 20 tourists, who were returning after scuba-diving, a police official said.

The boat capsized mid-sea off the Malvan coast at Tarkarli, a popular beach destination, and the tourists fell into the waters, he said.

Show full article