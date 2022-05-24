Breaking News
Maharashtra: 2 tourists dead as boat capsizes off Sindhudurg coast

Updated on: 24 May,2022 03:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The boat capsized mid-sea off the Malvan coast at Tarkarli, a popular beach destination, and the tourists fell into the waters

Maharashtra: 2 tourists dead as boat capsizes off Sindhudurg coast

Representative image


Two people died after a boat carrying tourists capsized in the Arabian Sea off the Malvan coast in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Tuesday, police said.

The boat was carrying nearly 20 tourists, who were returning after scuba-diving, a police official said.




The boat capsized mid-sea off the Malvan coast at Tarkarli, a popular beach destination, and the tourists fell into the waters, he said.


