Maharashtra: 24,467 cases of Rs 18.68 crore settled in Lok Adalat in Raigad district

Updated on: 12 December,2023 06:32 PM IST  |  Raigad
mid-day online correspondent

24,467 cases of Rs 18.68 crore were settled in the Lok Adalat organised in Raigad district in Maharashtra

Maharashtra: 24,467 cases of Rs 18.68 crore settled in Lok Adalat in Raigad district

Key Highlights

  1. As many as 24,467 matters were settled in the Lok Adalat organised in Raigad district
  2. Cases involving a cumulative amount of Rs 18.68 crore were settled
  3. The Lok Adalat was organised at 27 locations in the district

As many as 24,467 matters, involving a cumulative amount of Rs 18.68 crore, were settled in the Lok Adalat organised in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Tuesday, the PTI reported.


The Lok Adalat was organised at 27 locations in the district on December 9, said Amol Shinde, judge and secretary of Raigad district judicial service.
At least 76 accident claims were settled and Rs 4.23 crore was awarded to the aggrieved parties, he said, as per the PTI.


A total of 94,493 matters were kept for decision, of which 24,476 cases were settled, and the concerned parties received an amount of Rs 18.63 crore, the official said.


Meanwhile, a Lok Adalat in Navi Mumbai's Belapur settled a Rs 81 lakh settlement between a man's family, who unfortunately died in a road accident in 2017, and the insurance of the vehicle involved, a report in PTI stated. According to a court official, this settlement is the highest amount ever achieved at the Belapur Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), indicating a noteworthy outcome from the Saturday session, the report added. 

According to his family's claim to the tribunal, Nilesh Shambaji Shivsharan, a 32-year-old senior associate in a private company, died four years ago when the cab he was riding in collided with another car on Mulund-Airoli road, the PTI report added. 

According to the report, the claimants--the deceased's wife, mother, and young son--said that the deceased earned Rs 45,223 monthly and requested Rs 1 crore in compensation for his death. The claim identified the taxi driver and the insurance firm as respondents.

A decision was obtained during a recent Lok Adalat session presided over by District and Additional Sessions Judge PS Vithalani. The vehicle's insurer agreed to pay Rs 81 lakh in compensation to the deceased man's family, bringing the case to a close, the PTI report added. 

In an another report, the Mumbai Police last week, on Thursday, asked traffic rules violators to clear their pending e-challans at the earliest failing which they may face legal action. The police have asked the motorists who have pending e-challans to be present at a Lok Adalat on December 9, an official statement had said.

(with PTI inputs)

