Maharashtra 30 persons injured as bus falls off bridge in Parbhani
Maharashtra: 30 persons injured as bus falls off bridge in Parbhani

Updated on: 20 March,2024 12:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The vehicle was heading from Jintur in Parbhani to Solapur when the accident took place

Nearly 30 passengers were injured after a state transport bus they were travelling in fell from a bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Wednesday morning, a police official said.


The vehicle was heading from Jintur in Parbhani to Solapur when the accident took place.


The bus driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle fell from a bridge at Akoli in Parbhani's Jintur taluka, located nearly 500 km from Mumbai, the official said.


"Around 30 passengers received injuries. They all are undergoing treatment in hospital," Parbhani's Superintendent of Police Ravindrasing Pardeshi said.

The injured persons were initially taken to a medical facility in Jintur and later shifted to a government hospital in Parbhani city, the police said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

