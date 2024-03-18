Maharashtra: Navi Mumbai football coach killed after dumper hits him

The accident took place in Vashi area at around 10.30 am on Saturday when Stanley Nair, who was also a former state-level football player, was out on a scooter to make some purchases

A 69-year-old Navi Mumbai football coach was killed after a dumper knocked him down in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said, reported news agency PTI.

The accident took place in Vashi area at around 10.30 am on Saturday when Stanley Nair, who was also a former state-level football player, was out on a scooter to make some purchases, an official from Vashi police station said, reported PTI.

A dumper hit the Navi Mumbai football coach's vehicle. He was injured and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said, reported PTI.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

Based on a complaint by the deceased's daughter, a case was registered against the dumper driver, Gokarni Sahani, under Indian Penal Code sections 304-A, (causing death by negligence), 279 (driving or riding a vehicle in a negligent manner), 337 (causing hurt by act which endangers human life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said, reported PTI.

A probe was on into the incident.

In another incident, a man from Dharashiv who was on the run after killing his 18-year-old wife was arrested in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused, Suraj Torkad (20), from Chiple village in Panvel on March 13, an official said, reported PTI.

Torkad had been on the run after allegedly stabbing his wife Poornima to death, and burning her body at their home in Dharashiv on March 3, the official said, reported PTI.

The accused and his two accomplices staged the death as suicide and planted a suicide note, he said.

The Bhum police in Dharashiv registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against Torkad, his mother and his girlfriend, the official said, reported PTI.

According to the victim's family, she had eloped with the accused in January and married him, and on March 3, her in-laws informed them about her death, he said.

Torkad told the police that he allegedly strangled and stabbed his wife with the help of the other accused and burned the body to destroy evidence, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)