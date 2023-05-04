Maharashtra: 50 per cent deaths at night, reveals study

According to the transport department’s study, this could be because people possibly tend to speed and break traffic regulations with no policing at night.

A dumper truck following an accident. File Pic/Ashish Raje

The database has also revealed that most of the accidents in Maharashtra happened between 12 midnight and 6 am along with nearly 50 per cent of the fatalities, despite traffic being bare minimum, said officials. According to the transport department’s study, this could be because people possibly tend to speed and break traffic regulations with no policing at night.

“If the report states that accidents happen at night, the authorities should focus on street lights on highways, most of which are not working, which has also been highlighted by mid-day very often,” Jitendra Gupta of Citizen Transport Committee said.

Bharat Kalsaskar said that black spots mean all such points where dividers are broken, signage is missing or lights do not function. “Along with black spots, we are also looking at vulnerable spots,” he said.

The study also showed that about 45 per cent of the mishaps happened in rural regions, which is a new focus area now. Moreover, pedestrians and two-wheeler riders accounted for 80 per cent of deaths recorded in all of Maharashtra, it added.

45%

Share of accidents in the rural regions