Maharashtra: 52 persons booked for obscenity, rules violation after raid at Navi Mumbai bar

The police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) conducted a raid on the restaurant-cum-bar located at the Vashi APMC market on Monday night

An official said that police on Tuesday registered an FIR against 52 persons, including 21 women, for alleged violation of rules and obscenity at a Navi Mumbai bar, reported news agency PTI.

They found a number of persons there indulging in obscene acts and flouting various norms at the Navi Mumbai bar, the official from APMC police station told PTI.

Based on a complaint by the AHTC team member, the police registered an FIR against 52 persons, including 21 women, 11 waiters, the restaurant's manager and nine customers, under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscenity) and 34 (common intention) and the Maharashtra Police Act, the official said.

In another case, an official said that police have arrested four shopkeepers for allegedly selling gutka in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township and seized the banned substance valued at Rs 14,589 from them, reported PTI.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) personnel conducted a raid on a vegetable market in Vashi on Monday and found the four persons had stocked gutka at their shops and were selling it, the official from APMC police station told PTI.

The four persons, in the age group of 30 to 45 years, were subsequently arrested, he said.

An FIR was registered against them under Indian Penal Code sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention) as well as provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and the FDA regulations, the police said, reported PTI.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra.

