Maharashtra: 60-year-old man falls into 15-foot deep drain in Thane, rescued

A 60-year-old man was rescued after he fell into a 15-foot deep 'nullah' (major drain) in Thane, the officials said

A 60-year-old man was rescued by the civic officials after he fell into a 15-foot deep 'nullah' (drain) in Thane district of Maharashtra on Thursday afternoon, the civic officials said.

The incident took place at 2:20 pm, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Yasin Tadvi said.

According to the RDMC, on November 23, the information regarding the incident was received following which the officials from the Vartaknagar Police in Thane, the Thane Fire Brigade and officials from the RDMC rushed to the spot near Puranik Grand Central Building in Shastri Nagar area of Thane (W) in Maharashtra.

The officials said, the caller informed that a man aged between 55-60-years-old had allegedly fallen into a deep drain. Following the information, the officials rushed to the site along with 01 pickup vehicle and 01 ambulance and fire brigade personnel and 01 emergency vehicle, they later began the man's rescue operation.

The person at the incident site was rescued by the emergency management team staff and fire brigade personnel at around 15:20 pm and was later shifted to a hospital in an ambulance for first aid.

"The man was later identified as Sanjay Mhaske was rescued by RDMC and the fire brigade personnel. He was rushed to the civic hospital for treatment and primary medical aid," the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the ceiling plaster of a room at a three-storey police station building in Maharashtra's Thane city reportedly fell on Tuesday, the civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at 12.24 pm at the Wagle Estate police station building in Thane district, which is 30-35 years old, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

A portion of the ceiling plaster of police inspector's room located on the first floor fell down. The remaining portion of the ceiling was also in a dangerous condition, he said.

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and cleared the debris, the official said.

The TMC engineers will take a call on the structure, he said.

