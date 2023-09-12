Maharashtra: 685 farmer suicides in Marathwada in 2023; agriculture minister's home district on top

In Maharashtra's Marathwada region, a total of 685 farmers have tragically taken their own lives up to August 31, 2023

In Maharashtra's Marathwada region, a total of 685 farmers have tragically taken their own lives up to August 31, 2023, according to an official report. The highest number of these suicides, totaling 186 cases, occurred in Beed district, which is also the home district of the state's Agriculture Minister, Dhananjay Munde.

Marathwada, a dry region in central Maharashtra, consists of eight districts: Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Osmanabad, Hingoli, and Latur.

The report from the Divisional Commissioner's office reveals that these farmer suicides occurred between January 1 and August 31, 2023, with 294 of them happening during the monsoon months of June to August.

Marathwada is currently grappling with a significant rainfall deficit of 20.7 percent. Up to September 11, the region has received 455.4 mm of rainfall, compared to the average monsoon showers of 574.4 mm during the same period.

Aside from Beed, other districts in the region also witnessed farmer suicides, with Osmanabad reporting 113 cases, Nanded 110, Aurangabad 95, Parbhani 58, Latur 51, Jalna 50, and Hingoli 22, according to the report. It's worth noting that Dhananjay Munde, a rebel leader from the NCP, became a cabinet minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government on July 2, with responsibility for the agriculture portfolio.

On July 23 this year, a state revenue department official told PTI that Marathwada region has witnessed a distressing surge in farmer suicides, with a total of 483 suicides reported in the first six months of this year.

The number of farmer suicides has shown a steady increase, with 62 cases in January, 74 in February, 78 in March, 89 in April, a slight dip to 88 in May, and 92 in June.

Beed district accounted for 128 of the 483 deaths, followed by 90 in Osmanabad and 89 in Nanded, as per a report from the revenue department covering Aurangabad division.

Of the 92 deaths in June, Beed led with thirty, followed by Nanded with 24.

"Of the 483 cases, 304 were found to be eligible for ex-gratia, 112 cases are under inquiry while 67 have been found ineligible. Only 10 families have so far got ex-gratia, which comprises cash aid of Rs 30,000 and Rs 70,000 kept as fixed deposit to be claimed in the future," the official explained.