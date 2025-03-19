Maharashtra agrees to Konkan Railway merger with Indian Railways

The Konkan Railway, established in 1990s, is a joint venture owned by the railway ministry with investments from the governments of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala

The merger of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited with Indian Railways has been pending for several years. Pic/X/@KonkanRailway

Of the four, three state governments of Kerala, Goa and Karnataka have agreed for the merger of Konkan Railway with Indian Railways and Maharashtra is also willing to give its nod provided the name Konkan Railway is maintained Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said at the Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday.

The KRCL, established in 1990s, is a joint venture owned by the railway ministry with investments from the governments of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala.

"The issue of merger of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) with Indian Railways has been pending for several years. At present, being a corporation, it has restricted finance avenues and a large number of works like doubling and upgrading other assets have remained limited. Once the merger happens, Indian Railways can fund and finance it in a better way," Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

He said Maharashtra was willing to support the merger provided the name stayed the same and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had agreed to the same.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra state will soon be conveying its approval to the union railway ministry about the merger..