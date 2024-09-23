On September 11, Imtiaz Jaleel had stated that he would be visiting Mumbai to gift copies of the Constitution to the ruling Mahayuti leaders and senior police officers of Maharashtra, while seeking action against Ramgiri Maharaj and Nitesh Rane

Pic/X

Listen to this article Maharashtra: AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel launches 'Tiranga Samvidhan' rally, seeking action against Ramgiri Maharaj, Nitesh Rane x 00:00

Former All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) lawmaker Imtiaz Jaleel left for Mumbai from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Monday to demand action against Hindu seer Ramgiri Maharaj and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Nitesh Rane over their alleged remarks targeting Muslims, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaleel launched the 'Tiranga Samvidhan' rally to Mumbai from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar via the Samruddhi Expressway.

On September 11, Jaleel had stated that he would be visiting Mumbai on September 23 and gift copies of the Constitution to the ruling Mahayuti leaders and senior police officers of Maharashtra, while seeking action against Ramgiri Maharaj and Rane.

Rane had addressed two public meetings in Shrirampur and Topkhana areas in Ahmednagar district on September 1 in support of Ramgiri Maharaj, who allegedly made derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad last month.

There are several cases registered against Rane in Maharashtra for giving speeches which allegedly targeted Muslims.

Before leaving for Mumbai, Jaleel told mediapersons that people who love their country and the culture of Maharashtra have come forward to help him in this agitation.

"The state has forgotten the culture of Phule, Shahu Maharaj, Ambedkar and Shivaji Maharaj, so we are going to Mumbai to remind the government about it," he said.

Jaleel said he had earlier decided to go to Mumbai via Gangapur and Vaijapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"But the government has come down to dirty politics using police in the state. A pro-Hindutva organisation has been called in Gangapur for a march. The people called over there just stand on stage and target one specific community. So to avoid any struggle, we are taking our 'Tiranga Samvidhan' rally though the Samruddhi Expressway," he said.

A large number of people from Nanded joined the rally of Jaleel from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

In a video message, Jaleel has appealed to people from various regions of the state to join his rally at the different nodes of Samruddhi Expressway.

Earlier, a social activist had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court highlighting the lack of action by Maharashtra Police and the state government against the increasing number of hate speeches being delivered by Rane and others. The petition was accepted by the court earlier this month. The petitioner drew the attention of the court to the BJP Member of Legislative Assembly's (MLA) alleged inflammatory remarks, including threats to “bulldoze” a particular community, and accused him of inciting communal tensions to attract media attention.

(With PTI inputs)