Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar has expressed confidence in PM Modi, says CM Ekanth Shinde

Updated on: 06 July,2023 04:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

"Ajit Pawar has expressed confidence in PM Modi. When Ajit ji decided to join us, Devendra ji, I, and all senior leaders of the party welcomed his decision," Eknath Shinde told ANI

CM Eknath Shinde (File Photo)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stated that Ajit Pawar has expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


"Ajit Pawar has expressed confidence in PM Modi. When Ajit ji decided to join us, Devendra ji, I, and all senior leaders of the party welcomed his decision," Eknath Shinde told ANI.


Shinde further stated that the government has "become even stronger with the joining of Ajit Pawar."


CM Shinde said that Ajit Pawar too has accepted that there is development in Maharashtra after the double-engine govt took over.

Speaking about the Shinde faction ideology, CM Shinde said that "Our government role is to take Bala Saheb ideology and Hindutav ideology forward and with that, have joined those ideologies with the development of the state."

Earlier on July 2, NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance and took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar along with eight MLAs  - Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Mundo, Dharmaraobaba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil joined Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra government.

CM Shinde also stated that nobody in Shiv Sena is unhappy over NCP leader Ajit Pawar's inclusion in the state ministry.

Shinde described as "rumours spread by opposition" reports that his chief ministerial chair may be in jeopardy after Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined his year-old state ministry.

(with inputs from agencies)

 

