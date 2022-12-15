Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar slams scrapping of literature award

Opposition leader says government’s move with regard to translated version of left-wing ideologue Kobad Ghandy’s autobiography was akin to undeclared emergency
Ajit Pawar said his party was also a part of the government in the past, but never interfered in literature, art and sport
Opposition leader Ajit Pawar has slammed the state government for scrapping an award that was given to a translated version of left-wing leader Kobad Ghandy’s autobiography. He said it was akin to an undeclared emergency and it was wrong for the government to intervene in the world of literature.
Anagha Lele has translated Ghandy’s personal account—Fractured Freedom: A Prison Memoir—into Marathi. The book was selected for an award by the state literature committee which was also scrapped after the declaration was made and invited criticism from a particular section.
The committee members have resigned in protest and a few winners have refused to accept the awards. “Literature, art and sport should be devoid of government interference. The selection of awardees and then cancelling it is unwarranted and deserves protest,” said Pawar on Wednesday.
The Marathi translation of Kobad Ghandy’s book, Fractured Freedom: A Prison Memoir, has triggered a row
He said his party was also a part of the government in the past but did not interfere in literature, art and sport. “We expected experts in the respective fields to take decisions and respected them. Similar acts of scrapping were committed during the emergency and the then rulers had to pay for it,” he said, adding that earlier Suresh Dwadashiwar’s name was not picked for the chair of the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan because of the government’s disapproval. “Dwadashiwar’s speech could have gone against the government and hence the organisers were pressured to deny him the chair. The government is trying to control litterateurs, but they are bravehearts and keep on fighting the government.”
Pawar said the resignation of Pradnya Pawar and Neeraja from the Sahitya Sankriti Mandal was an embarrassment for the current dispensation. “The Dadri lynching had led to ‘Award Vaapsi’ and similarly the winners and litterateurs have returned awards and resigned.”