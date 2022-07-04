Ajit Pawar becomes new Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

He succeeds BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as Deputy CM on June 30

Ajit Pawar. File Photo

NCP leader Ajit Pawar was on Monday named the leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly.

He succeeds BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as Deputy CM on June 30.

Also Read: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly by 164-99 margin

Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that Pawar will take over as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, adding NCP has emerged as the single largest opposition party in the 288-member House.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Ajit Pawar as a mature politician and administrator.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.