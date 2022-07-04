Breaking News
Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar visits ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at hospital
Mumbai: Original campaigners kickstart new online petition to save Aarey
Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of very heavy spells likely today, says IMD
Mumbai records 659 new Covid-19 cases as TPR rises to 8 per cent
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ajit Pawar becomes new Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

Ajit Pawar becomes new Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

Updated on: 04 July,2022 04:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

He succeeds BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as Deputy CM on June 30

Ajit Pawar becomes new Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

Ajit Pawar. File Photo


NCP leader Ajit Pawar was on Monday named the leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly.

He succeeds BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as Deputy CM on June 30.




Also Read: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly by 164-99 margin


Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that Pawar will take over as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, adding NCP has emerged as the single largest opposition party in the 288-member House.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Ajit Pawar as a mature politician and administrator.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news ajit pawar maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK