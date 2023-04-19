Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar trashes defection talks

The Oppn leader in the Assembly says he would stay with the NCP till he dies, slams UBT Sena’s Sanjay Raut for speaking on his party’s behalf

NCP leader Ajit Pawar addresses the media at Vidhan Bhavan, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Shall I give an affidavit, [saying that I’m not going anywhere]?” asked NCP leader Ajit Pawar while talking to reporters on Tuesday, requesting an end to speculation about him joining the BJP along with a group of MLAs. Calling the rumours the handiwork of his detractors, the leader of Opposition in the Assembly said he would work with the Nationalist Congress Party till his last breath.

“I don’t understand why their love for me is overflowing. Don’t just say and report anything. If it happens, I will be the first to tell you. It doesn’t need a fortune teller,” Ajit told reporters. Earlier in the day, NCP boss Sharad Pawar dismissed as false news reports about his nephew. “Ajit has not called a meeting of MLAs. What you have on your mind is not on ours. What I’m telling is important,” he snapped at media persons in Pune.

Both the leaders were responding to speculation triggered by reports in a section of media about 40 NCP MLAs signing a letter in favour of Ajit. Some said the former deputy chief minister had called the MLAs for a meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.Speaking outside Vidhan Bhavan, Ajit lashed out at “rumour mongers” and said the “news plant” was meant to divert public attention from real issues. Ajit said the party was working as a family and would continue to do so. “Confusion has been created to give rise to misunderstanding. Questions are asked and my patience is tested time and again. I, too, am human,” he appealed.

Targets Sanjay Raut

Ajit said there were no detractors within the NCP, but an outsider had become the party’s spokesperson. He was referring to chief spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut who had made some observations in Saamana on Sunday about the alleged planned defections in the NCP. “I don’t know who has given him the right. I will ask about it when the MVA meets. You please speak about the party you represent; speak about it in the party’s mouthpiece. There is no need for others to become the NCP’s lawyer. The NCP’s spokespersons and leaders are pretty able at their job,” he said, without naming Raut. The news of Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar cutting short his Japan tour also fuelled the speculations. A day before, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Mumbai president Ashish Shelar’s visit to Delhi had raised many an eyebrow.

On Kharghar tragedy

As he clarified his political position, Ajit drew attention to the Maharashtra Bhushan Award function in Kharghar where 13 people died due to heatstroke. Demanding a judicial probe, he said he has written to CM Eknath Shinde for a case of culpable homicide against the establishment. He demanded that the kin of the deceased be given a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each as Rs 5 lakh was insufficient. The survivors should be given free treatment and assistance of Rs 5 lakh each, he said. “The incident was not a natural disaster, but man-made. The lack of planning by the government resulted in the loss of lives. The government is wholly responsible,” he added.