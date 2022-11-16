×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: 20,000 children aged 0-2 yet to be vaccinated in Mumbai
Former US President Donald Trump files papers for 2024 presidential run
Mehrauli murder case: ‘Poonawala always kept to himself, never mingled’
Two missiles fall on territory of NATO member Poland, killing two: Reports
Submit documents on dispute by November 23: EC to Sena factions
Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in ED case
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Alcohol worth Rs 21 lakh meant for poll bound Gujarat seized

Maharashtra: Alcohol worth Rs 21 lakh, meant for poll-bound Gujarat, seized

Updated on: 16 November,2022 10:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Excise officers say a mini truck with over 2,000 bottles of alcohol was parked outside a bungalow in Wadavali village, just 20 km from Gujarat

Maharashtra: Alcohol worth Rs 21 lakh, meant for poll-bound Gujarat, seized

The excise officers with the seized consignment on Tuesday


The excise officers said they raided a bungalow in Palghar on Tuesday and seized beer and foreign liquor worth Rs 21 lakh that was meant to be delivered in Gujarat, which is voting for the Assembly elections early next month.


With the help of the local police, the Palghar unit of the Maharashtra State Excise department raided the bungalow at Wadavali village, just 20 km from the Gujarat border, following a tip-off about smuggling of illegal liquor. They recovered more than 2,000 bottles of beer and foreign liquor, but the accused managed to flee.



Also read: FDA seizes injections, 71 drugs being sold without licence by gym trainer


"The information was that the liquor will be supplied to Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections. During the raid, we found the bottles inside a mini truck parked at the bungalow. The accused was tipped off about our arrival and he managed to escape,” said Palghar Excise Inspector SS Amberkar. The liquor had stamps of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the officers found. "The bottles were supplied to Wadavali village of Palghar from where the consignment was supposed to be delivered in Gujarat,” Amberkar added.

The excise officers later learnt that the mini truck belongs to one Umesh Hadad, who fled from the bungalow before the raid. They have named him as an absconding accused in the matter. The excise officers are also probing whether the seized beer and foreign liquor were made illegally and packaged in bottles of foreign brands, like in the previous cases in Palghar.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
palghar gujarat Maharashtra Assembly Polls mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK