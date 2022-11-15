×
Scrap dealer found dead in Palghar, police suspect murder

Updated on: 15 November,2022 11:54 AM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

A village police patil on Monday spotted the body on Bhiwandi road and alerted personnel of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police commissionerate, Mandvi police station's senior inspector Prafulla Wagh said

The body of a 21-year-old scrap dealer was found on a roadside in Maharashtra's Palghar district and police suspect it to be case of murder, an official said on Tuesday.


A village police patil on Monday spotted the body on Bhiwandi road and alerted personnel of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police commissionerate, Mandvi police station's senior inspector Prafulla Wagh said.



The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and search was on for the killers, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

